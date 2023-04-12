Harry Potter TV series finally confirmed – Max announces new project with J.K. Rowling

A Harry Potter television series is coming soon.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav confirmed long-reported plans to turn J.K. Rowling’s blockbuster Harry Potter book franchise into a scripted television series. The project, on which Rowling will serve as an executive producer, will debut on Max – the newly named combination of HBO Max with lifestyle content from Discovery.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

According to a press release, “The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling.”

As had been previously reported, each season of the show will likely focus on one of the seven Potter books. Actors who appeared in the film series — including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as, respectively, Harry, Hermione, and Ron — are not expected to return.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in its press release. “Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

In a statement, Rowling seemed pleased with the concept. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” the author said.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” HBO boss and Max content lead Casey Bloys said in his own statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

According to the release, Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts will serve as executive producers. David Heyman, the producer of the Harry Potter film franchise, is currently in talks to executive produce the show as well.

News of a Potter television adaptation has been discussed for literal years. Back in 2021 – way before Warner Bros. and Discovery merged – The Hollywood Reporter revealed Warner Bros. executives were in early conversations about a potential wizarding world series and that “broad ideas have been discussed as part of the early-stage exploratory meetings.”

Zaslav, meanwhile, discussed his hopes to bring Harry Potter to the small screen last year.

Then last week, Bloomberg reported anew that a show was in the works. Now, it’s official. Accio, finally?

