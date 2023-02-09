Seriously, how the heck did Harry Styles beat Beyonce at the Grammys?

The 65th Grammy Awards were on February 5, and days later people are still talking about some of the winners. In particular, there’s been a mixed reaction to the Album of the Year prize. While many bet on Beyoncé’s Black and queer liberation record, “Renaissance,” to nab the songstress her first Album of the Year prize, others expected it to go to Grammy darling Adele (“30”), the genre-bending Americana favorite Brandi Carlile (“In These Silent Days”), or record-breaking Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny (“Un Verano Sin Ti”). What actually won, though, was Harry Styles’s third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which took home two additional trophies for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Pop Vocal Album. Albeit controversial, Styles’s win let’s us know a lot about how the Grammys operate, what constitutes a likely Grammy-winning album, and why “Harry’s House” shouldn’t feel like the shocker it was to many.

“Harry’s House” is a clear indication of the trends that are ruling the Grammys right now. The first is that, while the Recording Academy probably still has a lot of elderly voters, the voting pool has clearly diversified. Now, you might hear the word “diversified” and wonder how that applies to a win for Harry Styles, a cis white man making rather inoffensive pop music. But Harry Styles is still the ex-boy-bander who for the most part isn’t making extremely “serious” music. His appeal is much simpler: he makes entertaining, great-sounding pop.

This type of pop music isn’t really what the Grammys used to go for, especially from a pop star who’s under 30. If you look at some past Grammy winners, they tend to lean older: Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Beck, even the Daft Punk robots (who were almost 40 when they took home the award). Even the artists who aren’t old themselves like Adele and Mumford and Sons still made music that could appeal easily to a 70-year-old retired musician, a big demographic in the academy. “Harry’s House” represents a fresher choice, while not being quite as adventurous as something from Bad Bunny. This could be a reason as to why Styles triumphed over Adele, who many accuse of making the same album over and over again, or Brandi Carlile, who really isn’t bringing anything new to the table. In Styles’s case, the music sounds fresh enough to not feel derivative, while still being accessible to the masses.

That leads to another relevant factor: Styles’s album is rather generic. This is not to discredit “Harry’s House,” which is by all means a great pop record. But oftentimes the Grammys prefer albums that aren’t too innovative or forward-thinking. This probably isn’t a conscious bias from the membership pool. Like with pretty much everything, the less polarizing you are, the more easily you appeal to more people. For Styles, making “normal” pop music rather than a dance and house record like Beyoncé or an urbana album like Bad Bunny probably meant that more people were able to at least passively enjoy his album. This issue is one that the academy will have to address by introducing a more diverse pool of voters, which they have been trying to do. But we will likely have to wait a while to truly see the change.

Styles’s win also makes sense on paper. His album isn’t uber-acclaimed, but you rarely need that for an Album of the Year win; albums like Bruno Mars’s “24k Magic” and Jon Batiste’s “We Are” didn’t get unanimous raves either. What Styles did have was success, which does tend to be a more important metric at the Grammys. Out of the nine pop albums that have won Album of the Year this century, eight have been Billboard 200 chart-toppers, with the exception being Steely Dan’s “Two Against Nature.”

“Harry’s House” also had one major nomination and win in its favor: Best Engineered Album. A number of Best Engineered Album winners nominated in Album of the Year go on to win that award, showing perhaps that the production branch of the Recording Academy is an important voting bloc. Albums like Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Bruno Mars’s aforementioned “24k Magic,” and Beck’s “Morning Phase” all picked up Best Engineered Album first before their eventual Album of the Year victories. Styles was also nominated pretty much everywhere he submitted, paralleling Jon Batiste last year.

So the mixture of commercial success and accessibility granted a win for “Harry’s House” over other albums, some of which might’ve been a bit more deserving objectively. On one hand, it is great to see that the Grammys are able to take artists seriously despite where they might’ve started, and that younger artists are able to take such big awards with one of their early albums. However, while change might be happening, it is happening slowly enough to question whether it’s effective enough. It is awesome that the Grammys nominate people like Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, and Doja Cat in such big categories, but how long will artists of color making daring and innovative music have to wait? It does look like the diversification of the Grammys is a work in progress, but it’s likely we’ll have to mourn more egregious losses in years to come at the hands of albums that do just enough to appease the basic majority.

