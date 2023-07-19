‘A Haunting in Venice’ trailer: Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot visits a psychic, played by Michelle Yeoh

During a time of tumult in the industry, when adult-oriented thrillers and dramas are increasingly dicey theatrical propositions, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has managed to keep his series of movies based on Agatha Christie‘s Detective Hercule Poirot going. Roughly 19 months after “Death on the Nile” — a critical and theatrical disappointment released in February after many delays forced by the coronavirus pandemic and controversy around star Armie Hammer — Branagh and Poirot are back in September with “A Haunting in Venice.”

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the thriller, which stars Branagh and a cast of some major stars.

Adapted from Christie’s 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party,” the trailer has Poirot’s latest adventure veering more into the realm of horror, with Tina Fey playing mystery novelist Ariadne Oliver (clearly meant as an avatar for Christie herself).

In the trailer, she urges Poirot to visit a psychic, played by recent reigning Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh, who holds a séance that leads to… what else? Murder.

The cast also includes Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake, Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill (both stars of Branagh’s Oscar-winning “Belfast”), Ali Khan, French actress Camille Cottin (“House of Gucci”), with Kyle Allen (“West Side Story,” “American Horror Story”) playing Maxime Gerard.

The trailer features a lot of eerie imagery of the film’s gorgeous Venice locale, as well as ghostly entities that might seem more suitable for a “Grudge” movie, and you can watch it below:

The tagline for the new film is simple enough: “Death comes for everyone.” With 20th Century Studios releasing “A Haunting in Venice” on September 15, 2023, we’ll have to see if it fares better than “Death on the Nile.” (A debut at the Venice Film Festival, perhaps, cannot be ruled out.)

In the meantime, Branagh can be seen in Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer,” opening this Friday, playing Danish physicist Niels Bohr with another suitably Branagh-like accent.

