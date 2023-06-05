Hayao Miyazaki’s final feature ‘How Do You Live?’ skips typical promo route

Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 animated feature “My Neighbor Totoro” features an iconic moment in which two small children and a rotund, furry sprite creature (the titular Totoro) wait for a bus to arrive. (The bus is actually half-bus, half-cat.) Should you find yourself waiting for a bus in Japan this July, when Miyazaki’s next film comes out, there’s one thing you should not expect to see at the stop: outdoor promo for his next and final movie.

In a recent interview, the 82-year-old legend and co-founder of Studio Ghibli said there would be none of the typical promotion for his next picture, “How Do You Live?”

“No trailers or TV commercials at all … no newspaper ads either.” He added: “Deep down, I think this is what moviegoers latently desire.”

Miyazaki has been working on “How Do You Live?” since 2016. All that is known about the project is that it is a loose adaptation of the 1937 novel of the same name about a gifted teen overcoming adversity, written by Genzaburo Yoshino. Studio Ghibli did, however, release a poster image in December.

As Studio Ghibli does have a following in the United States (New York City’s IFC Center holds an annual retrospective aimed at kids) it is unknown if the new film’s international play will stick to the same strict codes. Release dates outside of Japan have not yet been announced. Older Ghibli films stream in the U.S. on Max, and American distribution of their titles has had its share of ups-and-downs over the years.

Miyazaki’s films have won a slew of festival and film critics’ awards over the years. His 2001 title “Spirited Away,” 2004’s “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and 2013’s “The Wind Rises” won the New York Film Critics Circle’s best animation category. In 2014 he was given an Honorary Academy Award alongside Jean-Claude Carriere and Maureen O’Hara.

