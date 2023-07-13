Hayley Atwell on ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ death: ‘That wasn’t my choice’

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” star Hayley Atwell said in a new interview that her brief cameo in last year’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” was a “frustrating moment” for her and her Marvel character, Peggy Carter.

In the Sam Raimi film, Atwell’s Peggy appears as Captain Carter in an alternate universe and she’s quickly killed by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The shocking sequence was a highlight of “Multiverse of Madness” for fans and included appearances from “X-Men” star Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four.

As Atwell explained in an interview with Josh Horowitz, the star-studded scene went through many variations – and she didn’t even meet Krasinski or Stewart on the set.

“It was weird,” she said on Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused.” But, Atwell added, “That’s sort of the nature of something of the scale of that big – CGI is going to sort everything out. It’s very much the director and editor’s medium as opposed to the actor’s medium.”

Atwell played Peggy Carter in multiple Marvel projects, including “Captain America” and its sequels as well as the television series “Agent Carter.” But she found the “Doctor Strange” appearance lacking due to its brief nature and violent end.

“I get so much slack. I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my choice!’” Atwell said of Captain Carter’s “Doctor Strange” fate. “When she was like, ‘I could do this all day’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, egg on your face.’ That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well…. She had less to do than what she did before, before she had the shield.”

By contrast, Atwell said, she had a great experience providing the voice of Captain Carter in the Marvel animated series “What If…?” The show similarly dealt with the multiverse.

“I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do animation is great fun because you’re focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool,” she said. “I love that in that they’ve been able to give her more to do as Captain Carter, Captain Britain.”

Atwell is in theaters now with the new “Mission: Impossible” film. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” is streaming on Disney+.

