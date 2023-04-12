HBO orders new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’

A “Game of Thrones” prequel drama series based on the George R.R. Martin novella series “Dunk and Egg” has received an order at HBO, it was announced today as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery unveiling of the Max streaming service that will combine HBO Max and Discovery+. The new show will be titled, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.” It will be written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker (a co-executive producer on season one of the first “Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon”). Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.

The official logline for the show reads: “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin has to date published three novellas in the “Three Tales of Dunk & Eggs” series: “The Hedge Knight,” “The Sworn Sword” and “The Mystery Knight.” They were published together as “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in 2015.

