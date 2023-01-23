‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 15’ episode 4: Bianca and Adore Delano recap and reminisce

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Bianca Del Rio recaps the latest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 alongside a guest host. Following Friday’s fourth episode, Adore Delano reconvenes with Bianca almost 10 years after they sat next to each other during “Snatch Game” on season 6. They sprinkle some of their own memories from that challenge while assessing how the new queens did in their own edition. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of episode 4, Bianca and Adore are themselves gagged that RuPaul Charles surprised the cast with “Snatch Game” so early in the season. Adore posits that it’s an exciting twist because we get to see what characters some of the girls that would have otherwise been an early out planned to do. For the most part, Adore thought that most of the character choices were smart because there was a lot of potential in them, but she and Bianca both thought that the social media celebrities were the riskiest and least successful. From the first group, they both liked Marcia Marcia Marcia as Tim Gunn and agreed that Salina EsTitties as The Virgin Mary was not good. From the second group, Loosey LaDuca was their choice as the standout and Adore was underwhelmed by both Sugar and Spice while Bianca was unimpressed by Aura Mayari.

When it came to the runway, Adore explained that Marcia “left crumbs” with her off the rack costume and Mistress Isabelle Brooks had a “cage that was not caging.” Overall, Adore liked Loosey and Bianca liked Sasha Colby as the best on the runway, but Sugar and Spice were their least favorite. In that sense, they agreed with the judges’ decision for the challenge winner and the bottom two. And with the Lip Sync for Your Life they were not happy with the choreographed performance and would have preferred them to actually compete against each other. Adore actually thought both of them should have been sent home, but is interested to see how Spice does in the competition without Sugar around.

Hear more about Bianca and Adore’s opinions on the episode by watching the full recap above. Do you agree with their takes on the new season? Sound off in the comments below and then check out the other episodes of “The Pit Stop”: episode 3 with Scarlet Envy; episodes 1 and 2 with Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

