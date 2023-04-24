‘Heartstopper’ announces season 2 premiere date and teases what’s to come: ‘A different vibe’ from season 1

“Heartstopper” was a sleeper hit for Netflix in season one, and now it has set the date for season two. Mark your calendars for August 3, when the new set of episodes premieres. So what can the audience expect? Watch the teaser above or read on to find out.

“Alice has got some amazing scripts for us,” says star Kit Connor. “It also feels cool and fresh. Just a different vibe to season one.”

“Charlie goes on more of a journey this season,” adds Joe Locke. “His story’s a bit more mature.”

“There’s so many things that happen with Elle this season that you’re not ready for,” explains Yasmin Finney. “I would say Elle is different in the sense that she’s more confident. She surrounds herself with people that elevate her.”

Based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, “Heartstopper” tells the story of Charlie (played by Locke), a high school student who was recently outed as gay. He falls for his classmate Nick (played by Connor), a popular rugby player who starts to question his own sexuality. The series garnered praise for its heartwarming, optimistic depiction of young queer characters.

It was an awards hit too. It didn’t enter for consideration at the Primetime Emmys. Instead, it opted to compete at the newly created Children’s and Family Emmys, which were spun off from the Daytime Emmys after the awards were restructured for a post-streaming world where timeslots need not apply. The decision paid off as the series earned nine nominations and won five, including Best Lead Performance for Connor, Best Guest Performance for Olivia Colman, and Best Young Teen Series.

Are you excited about the show’s return?

