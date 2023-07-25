‘Heartstopper’ season 2 trailer: ‘Everything’s gonna be perfect’ [WATCH]

The sleeper hit young adult series “Heartstopper” returns for its second season on August 3 with eight brand new episodes. According to Netflix’s official synopsis, “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.” Watch the trailer above.

“Heartstopper” tells the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Charlie is a teenager who has recently been outed as gay. He falls in love with Nick, a popular rugby player starting to come to terms with his own bisexuality. They’re surrounded by a circle of friends including Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tara (Corinna Brown), and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), who have personal and romantic dilemmas of their own.

Season one of the series ended with Charlie and Nick having made their relationship official. Nick even came out to his mother (Olivia Colman). However, Nick is not out to his friends and classmates at school, and season two contends with how they navigate their relationship while also struggling with Nick’s fears. “Everything’s gonna be perfect,” insists Charlie, perhaps naively, about helping Nick ease out of the closet. Will his bubble burst? Will Nick find the courage to be true to himself? Find out on August 3.

