Feels so good! Heidi Klum (‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’) admits she was wrong about Yumbo Dump

Comic duo Yumbo Dump first endeared themselves to American audiences during “America’s Got Talent” Season 13. They made it all the way to the quarter-finals, but were eliminated shortly after Heidi Klum gave them a red X on live television. All these years later, the Japanese comedians returned to the stage on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” where they finally managed to get the German-American judge to admit she was wrong.

After being eliminated in 2018, the two guys — whose names are reportedly Go Kashu (“Yumbo”) and Daisuke Fujiwara (“Dump”) — vowed never to stop performing. “After ‘America’s Got Talent,’ we performed all over the world,” they told the camera prior to coming out on stage. “But we’ve never won. So this time we have to step it up. We have to make Heidi happy.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners list: All seasons, plus ‘Champions’ and ‘Extreme’

Yumbo Dump’s “All-Stars” performance was similar to what they’d done in the past, as they used their bodies to make various sound effects. Tonight’s noises were “champagne pop,” “lollipop,” “duck love story” and “Heidi standing ovation.” The latter required the judge to come up on stage and assist with running a rubber band up and down a man’s belly. As usual, after every sound effect, the comedians enthusiastically shouted out, “Feels so good!”

Simon Cowell opened up the judges’ critiques when he declared, “This is what the show is all about. Being really stupid, but really funny. And I think you actually got funnier.”

Heidi readily admitted, “I don’t know what I was thinking the last time when I buzzed you. I don’t know what happened to me that day. Maybe because I wasn’t on the stage with you guys, I don’t know. But I do love you guys. I was laughing the whole time.”

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

And Howie Mandel chimed in, “Yumbo Dump, you come back as an ‘All-Star’ and I think that this stuff is even funnier. And I think the superfans need to make this appear in the Finals. It would feel … so … good.”

Alas, the superfan voters went another way in their choices, picking child ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean, child singer Peter Rosalita and deaf singer Mandy Harvey as their Top 3 choices. (Ana-Maria came in first place and advanced to the Finals.) That meant Yumbo Dump was eliminated from NBC’s reality TV program. At least the duo departed knowing they had completely turned around Heidi’s perception of them — that’s a win in and of itself!

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions