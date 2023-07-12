Heidi Klum wants to be Lavender Darcangelo’s cheerleader ‘all the way to the finish line’ on ‘AGT’ [WATCH]

On July 11, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 continued with the sixth installment of audition episodes. In this initial stage of the competition, each judge is given one “golden buzzer” decision to make where they can send an act straight through to the live shows. On “Auditions 6,” Heidi Klum asked Lavender Darcangelo if she could be her cheerleader “all the way to the finish line” as she hit the Golden Buzzer for her vocal performance. Watch the full performance that in the video above.

Ahead of her performance of “Out Here on My Own,” Lavender introduced the judges and audience to her adopted father who was assisting her on stage due to her blindness. As the story goes, Lavender attended an after school music program that her dad ran and at a point when their connection had developed strongly enough, she asked him and his husband to adopt her. Now, at the age of 27 and having lived the first four years of her life not even speaking, Lavender was taking the “AGT” stage to realize her many dreams that include the opportunity to build a school of her own that “classes are based off of what kids are naturally curious at. A school I would have thrived in.”

Once the crowd and judges heard Lavender sing, the room was filled with applause and cheers. Through all that noise, Simon Cowell was shown muttering under this breath “unbelievable.” Later, he told Lavender that “everything about that was magical.” He explained that her personality is amazing and she’s the reason that they make the show because she shares her amazing talent and experience with the whole world. Howie Mandel made sure Lavender knew that no one in the room was sitting down and they were all standing in ovation for her. Sofia Vergara said that she forgot she was even judging because she was okay just sitting back and listening to her sing. Lavender told the judges she loves the show because “it’s about being different” and she feels “not normal.” The statement prompted Simon to remind Lavender that everyone at the show loves her just the way she is.

Heidi closed out the commentary by letting Lavender know that she “feels like I just fell in love” and that with the amazing journey of the show she’d like to be her “cheerleader all the way to the finish line.” As she screamed, “Let’s do this!” Heidi hit the Golden Buzzer and invited Lavender to become one of the frontrunners of the season.

As the latest golden buzzer act of the season, Lavender joins Howie’s choice Murmuration, Terry’s pick Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Simon’s choice Putri Ariani, and the audience selection Mzansi Youth Choir as the acts that advanced straight to the live shows beginning August 22.

