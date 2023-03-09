Helen Li (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Every single person played their part very, very well’

Wednesday’s second episode of “Survivor 44” culminated in yet another blindside where a loss of votes from the risk/reward journey played a part in the result. This time, Helen Li was the player shocked by the majority votes against her, lamenting that it was “not how I wanted it to end.” Read on for her “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

Like many others, Helen said that she “dreamed of being on this show for so long.” As a superfan she jumped in to a game she knows very well and rolled with the punches of “new Survivor” that introduces twists like the public idol in the birdcage. The birdcage was center of mind for Helen’s Tika tribe this week. They agreed to look for the key to it together, but after a run-in with a snake they backed away from their group search, leaving Carolyn Wiger the opportunity to find it on her own.

Following Carolyn’s haphazard reassembly of the idol package in the birdcage, the tribe was certain someone had found the idol and everyone (except Carolyn, oddly enough) came under suspicion. Helen was Carson Garrett‘s prime suspect despite them successfully working together on a puzzle in the premiere episode and seemingly being aligned with each other.

Ultimately, Carson decided to join with Carolyn and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho in their votes against Helen. Helen’s remaining ally, Sarah Wade, went into tribal council without a vote of her own and was also blindsided by Yam Yam and Carson’s votes to save Carolyn.

On her way out, Helen reflected by “second-guessing every action that I made.” Those actions were likely centered on trusting in the agreement she made with Sarah, Yam Yam and Carson to unite in votes against Carolyn. She might also be concerned with not being vigilant enough in the hunt for the key to the birdcage or the investigation into who could potentially have opened it.

Helen went on to acknowledge the plot against her. “I respect the move — every single person played their part very, very well,” she said. “I had no idea they were protecting their own game so kudos to them, they did a great job.”

