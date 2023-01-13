‘Hell’s Kitchen 21′ episode 11 recap: Which chefs failed the ’21st Annual Blind Taste Test’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, Gordon Ramsay puts the chefs to the ultimate test of their individual palates in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge. Then, Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and Justin Turner (professional baseball player) attend the dinner service for their respective charities in the all-new “21st Annual Blind Taste Test” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 12 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“Hell’s Kitchen” returns for its 21st season, with Chef Ramsay back in Los Angeles. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings will take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. These 18 all-new chef-testants enter the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages" recap of Season 21, Episode 11, titled "21st Annual Blind Taste Test" to find out what happened Thursday, January 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

BLUE TEAM: Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Sakari Smithwick

RED TEAM: Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’!” In Episode 10, the final nine chefs created elevated tacos with various proteins. Actor turned restauranteur Danny Trejo joined served as a guest judge. Following dinner service, Gordon chopped Abe Sanchez, stating, “Abe’s performance tonight was more like a C-. With only the best chefs left in the competition, his grades just don’t make the cut.” He also sent Brett back over to the Blue Team after telling the contestant the women were carrying him.

8:08 p.m. — Brett is feeling down on himself after being called out by Gordon. Alex has little sympathy and basically tells him to suck it up. The next morning everyone gathers in the kitchen, which has been transformed into a beautiful Tuscan-style cafe. Gordon serves up pizza and everyone is a bit leery as to why they’re being treated so nicely. Then they notice the taste is a bit off, but nobody wants to criticize Gordon or the recipes being made by a mysterious guest chef. Gordon admits it’s all a joke and it’s time for the 21st Annual Blind Taste Test challenge! Everyone loves this contest. The team that correctly identifies the most ingredients wins the challenge. Meanwhile, if someone gets two or more answers wrong, a teammate will have a heaping pile of pasta sauce or cheese dumped on their head.

8:25 p.m. — Chefs must identify each item without being able to see or hear anything. Here is how each round went down:

Dafne vs. Sakari

Cauliflower: Sakari guessed peas and Dafne guessed potato

Chicken: Dafne guessed turkey and Sakari guessed turkey (Cheyenne and Alejandro are now covered in cheese sauce)

Sweet Potato: Sakari guessed squash and Dafne guessed sweet potato!

Mushroom: Dafne guessed mushroom and Sakari guessed corn (wow, Sakari is terrible!)

Dafne gives the Red Team a 2-0 lead

Tara vs. Alex

New York Strip: Tara guessed turkey and Alex guessed turkey

Pistachio: Tara guessed potato puree and Alex guessed polenta

Asparagus: Tara guessed asparagus and Alex guessed peas

Cabbage: Tara guessed broccoli and Alex guessed squash (OK I was mean to Sakari earlier, Alex is just as bad!)

The Red Team now has a 3-0 lead

Sommer vs. Brett

Salmon: Sommer guessed tuna and Brett guessed halibut

Mango: Sommer guessed pear and Brett guessed melon

Turnip: Sommer guessed broccoli and Brett guessed potato

Shrimp: Sommer guessed clams and Brett guessed shrimp (Sommer fails completely)

The Red Team now leads 3-1

Cheyenne vs. Alejandro

Golden Beets: Cheyenne guessed potato and Alejandro guessed beets

Pineapple: Cheyenne guessed pineapple and Alejandro guessed pineapple

Scallop: Cheyenne guessed calamari and Alejandro guessed clams

Potato: Cheyenne guessed potato and Alejandro guessed potato

The Red Team won 5-4! As the winners of this challenge the Red Team will head head out to rub elbows with some of Hollywood’s most prolific stars: Horses of Hollywood. They’ll horseback ride in the Hollywood Hills and enjoy a delicious picnic. The Blue Team will stay back and bake hundreds of macaroons. This is five losses in a row for the Blue Team.

8:35 p.m. — With the ladies back from a day on the horse trails and the Blue Team finished with the macaroons, Gordon has gathered the teams to tell them about tonight’s special dinner service. The Red Team will cook for Project Angel Food and the Blue Team will cook for the Justin Turner Foundation. Each member of both teams will lead a course. Open Hell’s Kitchen! Special diners are Emmy winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”) and baseball player Justin Turner. Tonight’s menu is special four-course menu. Leading the first course of caviar and eggs are Dafne and Sakari. Both succeed.

8:45 p.m. — The second course is scallops, led by Cheyenne and Brett. Gordon gets on Brett’s case and asks if the young chef wants him to take over. After serving up the plates on the counter, the Blue Team realizes they’re down one. Yikes! They get everything sorted out and the guests seem happy with their meals. Up next is the third course of Pea & Fava Bean Risotto with Tempura Lobster led by Tara and Alejandro. Gordon isn’t happy with the Red Team’s cook on the lobster, but he’s furious with how the Blue Team’s risotto tastes. Despite the kitchen drama, the guests love this dish.

8:55 p.m. — Tonight’s final course has Sommer and Alex leading their teams, cooking Fillet with Truffles and Asparagus. Sommer’s team looks pleased with her leadership and strong voice. Alex has a more calm demeanor, which can be just as effective, but Brett is struggling on his task. At last, both kitchens deliver their final plates. Overall it was a successful dinner service with some very happy patrons. Following service, Gordon compliments both sides and names Sommer the best leader of the Red Team, calling her “hands down the most vocal.” The best leader on the Blue Team was Sakari. Sommer and Sakari will have one-on-one meetings with each of their teammates and then nominated two for elimination.

9:01 p.m. — Sakari has nominated Brett and Alejandro for elimination. Sommer nominates Tara and Dafne. Each pleads their case for why they should stay. Gordon decides the person leaving Hell’s Kitchen is Brett. In his closing statement he says, “Attention to detail is vital in a fine dining kitchen. When Brett couldn’t even count 12 plates correctly, I knew I couldn’t count on him.”