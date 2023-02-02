‘Hell’s Kitchen’ exclusive clip: Dafne and Sommer clash at dinner service [WATCH]

On Thursday’s episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” the final four chefs will be challenged to create a stunning seafood dish. At dinner service, each contestant takes turns running the pass while Gordon Ramsay tests their attention to detail with sabotages. One chef will not survive.

Who will be eliminated in the all-new “Lights, Camera, Sabotage!” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing February 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX? Watch an exclusive clip below.

“Marino is screwing me already,” we see Dafne Mejia complain while being put to the test. “Now I’m awake. I got my first little sabotage and no more mistakes here on out.” Moments later we hear Sommer Sellers comment, “Dafne gives off nervous energy. Being a leader — some people are born with it and some people aren’t.” Tensions then peak as Dafne yells at Sommer, “Stop talking over me!”

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City. Who will take the title?

The contestants still remaining in the competition: Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers

“Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions.

