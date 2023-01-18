‘Hell’s Kitchen’ exclusive clip: Does Sakari’s lobster dish earn him the first coveted black jacket? [WATCH]

On Thursday’s upcoming episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” the final seven chefs will compete in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets. There are only five black jackets to hand out so two will be eliminated in the all-new “What in Hell’s Kitchen?” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing January 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Watch an exclusive clip of the first black jacket challenge below.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Hell’s Kitchen 21’: Meet the 18 chef-testants competing

“This dish was inspired by my mother,” says 27-year old Sakari Smithwick. “She was my biggest supporter.” The Amityville, New York native serves up a shellfish, clam, lobster broth with sautéed butternut squash and butternut puree. Gordon gushes, “That puree is exceptional,” but says the lobster is “30 seconds away” from perfection.

Next Gordon addresses the seven contestants, calling their dishes “outstanding” and “impressive.” He continues, “It confirms I have the right seven. This decision about who gets the first black jacket is really tough. The first chef receiving their black jacket is…”

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs for the Red Team and Blue Team, respectively. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City. Who will take the title?

SEE ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 21: Finalists

The contestants still remaining in the competition:

BLUE TEAM: Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, Sakari Smithwick

RED TEAM: Cheyenne Nichols, Dafne Mejia, Sommer Sellers, Tara Ciannella

“Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions