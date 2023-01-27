‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 21: Did the right black jacket chef get torched in episode 13? [POLL]

At the end of episode 13 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on January 26, 21-year-old Cheyenne Nichols saw her dreams go up in flames when her portrait was torched following her fifth-place elimination. Do you think Gordon Ramsay made the right decision? Vote in our poll below to tell us if Cheyenne deserved to go home.

Cheyenne landed in the bottom two with Dafne Mejia after she forgot to cook an order of scallops and appeared disoriented at dinner service. At one point her fish station literally went up in flames before Gordon insisted she “calm down” before she endangered everyone in the kitchen. Eventually the entire Fab 5 was kicked out of the kitchen for their “embarrassing” performance.

Banished to the dorms, the black jacket chefs argued over who performed worst. In addition to Cheyenne’s obvious struggles at the fish station, Dafne was cited for a lack of communication and Alex Belew was called out for a raw steak. It seemed as though only Alejandro Najar and Sommer Sellers were remotely up to par. Still, it was a team failure. Ultimately, Cheyenne was eliminated before Gordon noted, “As the youngest chef in this competition, Cheyenne came a long way. Unfortunately for her, the ride ends a few stops short of Atlantic City.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

