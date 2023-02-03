‘Hell’s Kitchen’ season 21: Did the right black jacket chef get torched in episode 14? [POLL]

At the end of episode 14 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on January 30, 24-year-old Sommer Sellers saw her dreams go up in flames when her portrait was torched following her fourth-place elimination. Do you think Gordon Ramsay made the right decision? Vote in our poll below to tell us if Sommer deserved to go home.

Sommer reached the final four, where each chef was challenged to create a stunning seafood dish that would be featured in Entertainment Weekly. At dinner service, they all took turns running the pass while Gordon Ramsay tested their attention to detail with sabotages. Sommer failed to notice two of the three sabotages and her teammates described her leadership style as “aggressive” and “frantic.”

Banished to the dorms, the black jacket chefs argued over who performed worst. Regardless of their own feelings, it was ultimately Gordon’s decision who would go home. Sommer was eliminated before he noted, “There’s no doubt in my mind that Sommer is going to do great things in this industry. She’s definitely VIP in my book.”

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

