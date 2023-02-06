55% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Dafne Mejia should have been eliminated prior to finale [POLL RESULTS]

At the end of episode 14 of “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages” on February 2, Gordon Ramsay eliminated Sommer Sellers. The final four were challenged to create a stunning seafood dish to be featured in Entertainment Weekly, which Dafne Mejia won. At dinner service, each chef took turns running the pass while Gordon tested their attention to detail with sabotages. After sending the 24-year home, Gordon said, “There’s no doubt in my mind that Sommer is going to do great things in this industry. She’s definitely VIP in my book.”

We asked in a recent poll if Gordon made the right decision. Fans disagreed with his dismissal of the 24-year old line cook from Brooklyn, New York, with 55% saying Dafne deserved to go home instead. Sommer came in second with 38% of the vote.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think should have been eliminated last week:

55% Dafne Mejia

38% Sommer Sellers

6% Alejandro Najar

1% Alex Belew

Sommer reached the final four, where she failed to notice two of Gordon’s three sabotages at dinner service. Her competitors described her leadership style as “aggressive” and “frantic.” Banished to the dorms, the black jacket chefs argued over who performed worst. Regardless of their own feelings, it was ultimately Gordon’s decision who would go home.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

