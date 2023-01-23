59% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans think Alex Belew should win ‘Battle of the Ages’ title [POLL RESULTS]

A major milestone was reached on Thursday’s episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Gordon Ramsay handed out five black jackets, doing away with the red and blue teams that have divided the contestants all season. One of these top contenders will become the winner of season 21, taking home a $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

In this “Battle of the Ages” cycle, the well-seasoned 40-somethings took on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings. In a recent poll we asked which black jacket chef deserved to win Season 21 and a decisive 59% hope 40-year old Alex Belew takes down his young rivals.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans think deserves to win “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages”:

59% – Alex Belew

14% – Alejandro Najar

12% – Sommer Sellers

9% – Dafne Mejia

6% – Cheyenne Nichols

Last week the final seven contestants competed in several challenges to earn their coveted black jackets. Sommer and Dafne prevailed in round one, followed by Alejandro and Alex in round two. Cheyenne won the final spot in the top five, sending home Tara Ciannella and Sakari Smithwick in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

This week, the black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs’ dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the “The Fab Five Take Flight” episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” airing Thursday, January 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

