67% of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ fans want Alex Belew to win season 21

The season 21 finale of “Hell’s Kitchen” airs Thursday, February 9 on FOX. Gordon Ramsay will decide if Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew or Dafne Mejia wins a $250,000 prize and the head chef position at his new Hell’s Kitchen Caesars Atlantic City. In a recent poll we asked who YOU wanted to win and Alex, the 40-year old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, came out on top with 67% of the votes.

Here are the complete poll results for who fans want to win:

67% Alex Belew

19% Alejandro Najar

14% Dafne Mejia

In Thursday’s finale, the final three chefs create their own menus for Hell’s Kitchen. Then, previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two battle for the head chef position at Hell’s Kitchen in Atlantic City. The “Finale for the Ages” winner will be crowned on February 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is in its 21st season. For the first time ever, the well-seasoned 40-somethings take on the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings in a battle of the ages. 18 all-new chef-testants entered the kitchen, with Christina Wilson and Jason “Jay” Santos returning as sous-chefs. At stake for the winner? A $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen Caesar’s Atlantic City.

