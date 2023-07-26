Henry Winkler (‘Barry’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Henry Winkler is entering the “Barry” episode “bestest place on earth” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This entry aired on April 16, 2023 and is the second episode of the HBO show’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Winkler’s character Gene Cousineau gives Lon O’Neil (Patrick Fischler) a heavily embellished retelling of his history with Barry (Bill Hader). Sally (Sarah Goldberg) confronts Gene about not disclosing Barry’s murder of Janice (Paula Newsome) and Gene suggests she begin teaching to cope with her trauma.

This year marks the 10th career Emmy nomination for Winkler and fourth for “Barry.” The actor won this category in 2018 for the same role. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

“Barry” received 11 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

