H.E.R. coming for E.G.O.T.? She could get it faster and younger than anyone ever as producer of Broadway’s ‘Here Lies Love’

H.E.R. is coming to Broadway … Well, a show she’s producing is. She’s joining the producing team of “Here Lies Love,” which tells the story of Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines and the mother of current president Bongbong Marcos. The show opens July 20 and will be eligible for Tony Awards in 2024. If it wins Best Musical, H.E.R. will achieve EGOT. What’s more, she’d achieve it faster and younger than anyone else in history.

The R&B singer-songwriter is still only 25-years-old, but she already has an impressive awards resume. She broke through at the 2019 Grammys where she was nominated for Album of the Year and Best New Artist and won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. Altogether she has won five Grammys out of 25 nominations, including Song of the Year for her protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe” in 2021.

That wasn’t the only good news she got in 2021. She also won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the film that told the true story of the life of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton and his assassination at the hands of law enforcement. Shared with co-writers D’Mile and Tiara Thomas, that win came as a surprise to most of us awards pundits, who thought “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” was a likelier winner.

She grabbed the third trophy of her potential EGOT in 2022, when she won Best Short Form Program at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards for Netflix’s “We the People,” which taught about American rights and citizenship with music; other artists like Brandi Carlile and Janelle Monae also shared in that victory. The Children’s and Family Emmys were recently spun off from the Daytime Emmys in a restructuring of awards for TV and streaming programs. Multiple EGOT recipients claimed their Emmys in daytime, so these count just the same.

To date, the youngest and fastest to EGOT was songwriter Robert Lopez. He completed the grand slam in nine years at the age of 39. H.E.R. could do it in five years, spanning from her first Grammy in 2019 to a Tony in 2024. And if she does, she’d complete her EGOT before Lopez even started his. As of this writing a total of 18 people have achieved EGOT status, most recently Jennifer Hudson at the 2022 Tonys and Viola Davis at the 2023 Grammys. Hudson won her Tony for producing the new musical “A Strange Loop.” Fellow EGOTs John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg also got their Tonys as producers. So if at first she doesn’t succeed, H.E.R. could always try, try again.

