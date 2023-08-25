Hisam Goueli (‘Big Brother 25’) exit interview: ‘I’m really direct, I’m really bold and I’m really honest’

Hisam Goueli became the fourth houseguest to exit the “Big Brother” when he was evicted by a vote of 11-0 Thursday night. The 45-year old geriatric physician from Seattle was ousted on Day 23 over Cameron Hardin. Head of Household Felicia Cannon backdoored her former alliance member after Jag Bains won the veto and removed himself from the block on Wednesday.

“I’m a really fierce competitor,” Hisam told host Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview. “I’m really direct, I’m bold and I’m really honest. Sometimes people can be intimidated by that. I just made too many bad decisions — like trusting the wrong people.”

He revealed he planned to work on his trust issues by going on “Big Brother,” but that ultimately didn’t work out. When confronted with his fellow houseguests comparing to his reign as HOH last week as a dictatorship, Hisam was understanding. “There’s pressure being the Head of Household and trying to make decisions and trying to navigate the game. I was also trying to navigate how all seven of us could make it to the end. Part of that was trying to strategize how we all make it. Sometimes you’re just blinded by what you think is best. Outside this I’m a doctor and I make really tough decisions all the time. I try to give as much feedback as possible, but in the end a decision has to be made. I had no fear about making decisions.”

He continues, “Part of it was, I was trying to listen to what people had to say and I was also trying to make decisions about what was morally important to me. It led to me being a little bit blinded.” When Julie revealed to him that Cirie Fields was Jared’s mother, Hisam was shocked but wished them well. “That makes sense,” he responded. “They look alike! They’ve done a very good job of hiding it. Good for them. I hope they go to the end! I hope they win!” In closing, Hisam said of his “Big Brother” experience, “I had a great time. I learned a lot and I’m so glad I did it.”

