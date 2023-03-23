Holly Robinson Peete (‘The Masked Singer’ Fairy) unmasked interview: Singing to Oscar the Grouch was ‘a full circle moment’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took on returning champ Fairy for “Country Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Angel from Montgomery” by Bonnie Raitt, Fairy advanced to the Battle Royale where she got her wings clipped by Macaw. The magical performer pulled off her mask to reveal actress, author and host Holly Robinson Peete. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were flabbergasted that none of them were able to guess Fairy’s identity.

“How did you guys not know? I cannot believe it!” exclaimed Holly during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I feel like I know everybody on that panel and nobody knew!” When asked why she wanted to be part of “The Masked Singer,” the entertainer responded, “I’ve always sort of been a closet singer. I sang the theme songs to ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ and ’21 Jump Street.'”

Holly also revealed her special connection to “Sesame Street.” “My dad was the original Gordon on ‘Sesame Street,'” she explained. “He started the show. He introduced all these characters. The first time Oscar sang ‘I Love Trash,’ my dad was standing there. He introduced Big Bird. So as a five-year old, to have your daddy be Gordon, it was the most amazing thing. So, singing to Oscar, talk about a full circle moment. That was amazing.”

Prior to Holly’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Fairy: Lori Harvey (Robin), Corinne Foxx (Jenny), Jennifer Aniston (Ken) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Nicole).

In her clue package she reveals, “Making my debut on ‘Sesame Street Night’ makes me feel right at home because I grew up in these streets. Some might say I’m a bit of a nepo fairy. I mean, while other kids had allowances, I made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home. I definitely could have taken a more direct route to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with. But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world. But eventually my destiny led me back to the limelight of tinsel town. I guess office work just wasn’t for me! I got to pursue two of my loves: singing and acting. Now it’s time for me to sing a song for my favorite ‘Sesame Street’ resident, because while he may be grumpy, he’s an old friend.” Visual clues included a feather duster, a Metropolitan Police Officer badge with badge number 966, a black panther, photos of Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez, a basketball, and a rubber ducky on a Christmas tree.

Fairy was the 10th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope and Alexa Bliss as Axolotl.