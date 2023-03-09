‘Honest Trailers’ takes on Oscar nominees, from ‘Tick, Tick… Groom!’ to ’12 Angry Mennonites’ [WATCH]

It’s Oscars week, which means another edition of “Honest Trailers” taking on the 10 nominees for Best Picture. “Honest Trailers” from Screen Junkies is a web series that lampoons films in the form of parody trailers. It has been nominated for four Emmys for Best Short Form Variety Series (2016-2019). Check out this year’s awards roundup above.

The extended trailer starts with “TÁR,” which is filled with “nuanced thoughts on the nature of power and prestige that will be ignored in favor of the same cancel culture bad debate for the millionth time.” Then comes “Triangle of Sadness,” “2022’s fourth high-profile attempt to hurt the one-percent’s feelings … Now win Best Picture and the rich will have to change, right?” And “Top Gun: Maverick” is “a sequel to an action movie that audiences actually liked, so there’s zero chance of it winning Best Picture.”

But of course I wouldn’t want to give away all the jokes, from the alternate titles to the pointed barbs to the genuine praise, the usual mix for “Honest Trailers.” It’s a varied list of Oscar nominees too, with arthouse contenders like “TÁR” and “Triangle of Sadness” mixed in with extravaganzas like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The front-runner to win the Oscar falls somewhere in-between. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is an offbeat indie film that also happens to be a crowd-pleasing hit that made more than $100 million worldwide.

Do you think “Honest Trailers” is on-point with this year’s collection? And who do you think will actually win?

