Oscar winners: All 62 people who have received both competitive and honorary Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

The film academy has been giving out Honorary Oscars just as long as they’ve been awarding competitive ones, with the first special recipient having been Charlie Chaplin at their inaugural awards ceremony in 1929. When Chaplin won the 1973 prize for Best Original Dramatic Score (“Limelight”), he became part of a select group of individuals with both competitive and honorary Oscar victories to their names. This list presently consists of 61 artists, with Mel Brooks set to join in November 2023. Check out our photo gallery in which we break down every instance in chronological order.

Each of the 55 men and seven women on this list received either a regular honorary Oscar, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, or some combination of two. The Thalberg and Hersholt Awards were first introduced in 1938 and 1957, respectively. Not included here are winners of the academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards, which have been bestowed on an irregular basis since 1931.

Since 2009, these three types of awards have been presented at a separate ceremony called the Governors Awards, which takes place several months before the same season’s Oscars. Current academy rules stipulate that non-competitive trophies can only be awarded to living people.

This gallery is presented in chronological order of when these individuals were added to the group. Some, like Chaplin, received their honorary awards first, but most were proper Oscar winners at the times of their special tributes.