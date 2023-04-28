Emmys: ‘House of the Dragon’ could win both guest drama acting races

“House of the Dragon” looks set to continue the trend that its predecessor, “Game of Thrones,” set with a slew of its stellar cast contending for Emmys. Currently, we are predicting three of the ongoing cast of this HBO hit — Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, and Matt Smith — to reap Emmy bids for their performances. They will contend in lead drama actress (D’Arcy goes by the pronouns they/them, it is important to note), lead drama actor and supporting drama actor respectively.

But we just launched our prediction center for guest stars and we are predicting that three of the performers who appeared in only a handful of episodes will make an impression on TV academy voters. Tom Glynn-Carney and Ty Tennant are among those vying for Best Drama Guest Actor bids while Bethany Antonia is among the hopefuls for Best Drama Guest Actress.

Glynn-Carney and Tennant play the same character in “House of the Dragon,” which is set almost 200 years before “Game of Thrones” and follows a fractured family preparing to wage political and literal war against when another as Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen reaches the end of his reign and life.

Tennant plays the younger version of Prince Aegon Targaryen, who is the firstborn son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). He is the dragon rider of Sunfyre but his hedonism, depravity, and penchant for prostitutes become notorious in King’s Landing as his mother tries and fails to control him. Tennant plays the younger Aegon in two episodes: “The Princess and the Queen” and “Driftmark.” Glynn-Carney plays the older version of the character and also appears in two episodes: “The Lord of the Tides” and “The Green Council.”

Both sit outside of our predicted six guest actors: Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Andy Serkis (“Andor”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Bryan Cranston (“Better Call Saul”), and a pair of “The Last of Us” actors in Murray Bartlett and, in first place, Nick Offerman. Among those also jockeying to make the final six are: Aaron Paul and Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”), Christopher Lloyd and Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), and Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”).

Meanwhile, Antonia (also looking for her first Emmy bid) plays Lady Baela Velaryon, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). The character rides the young dragon Moondancer. Antonia appears as Baela in two episodes: “The Lord of the Tides” and “The Black Queen.” Antonia also has some catching up to do to our current predicted six guest actresses, which are made up of Hope Davis (“Succession”), Anna Torv (“The Last of Us”), Fiona Shaw (“Andor”), Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”), and Cherry Jones and, in first place, Harriet Walter (“Succession”). Again, there are several other actors outside of the predicted six with better odds than Antonia, including Betsy Brandt (“Better Call Saul”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), and Storm Reid (“The Last of Us”).

