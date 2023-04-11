‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 production begins – here’s the returning cast list

HBO revealed Tuesday that production on Season 2 of “House of the Dragon” has officially begun.

“‘House of the Dragon’ has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ryan Condal said in a statement provided by the network. “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Among the Season 1 cast members to return for the show’s second batch of episodes are Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Additional cast members include Harry Collett (Jace Velaryon), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Jason Lannister), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong).

Two actors who won’t return are Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who respectively played the younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent (roles now filled by Cooke and D’Arcy).

Condal ran the show during Season 1 with “Game of Thrones” veteran Miguel Sapochnik. But he’ll be the sole showrunner for this season. “I’m excited for the story that we’re going to tell in Season 2,” Condal said to Variety last year. “There are thousands of people that go into the making of this. It’s on me to be able to be a great leader and try to inspire people, hopefully with some good writing, to get the very best work out of them and make another great season of the show.”

In its press release announcing the production start, HBO also provided the following information: “In its first season of production, ‘House of the Dragon’ set up a successful on-set shadowing and mentorship program for production trainees. Now that filming is under way on season two, ‘House of the Dragon’ has once again opened its doors to WBD Access Directors Shadows, giving two emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, the chance to hone their skills and learn from one of the finest crews in the industry.”

In addition to Condal, the “House of the Dragon” executive producers include “Game of Thrones” author and show co-creator George R. R. Martin, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

