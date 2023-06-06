How have past film-to-Broadway adaptations fared at the Tony Awards? Read on to find out

The nominations leader of this year’s Tony Awards – which are being handed out this Sunday, June 11, at the United Palace in New York City – is Marc Shaiman’s “Some Like it Hot,” garnering 13 noms in 12 categories, missing out only in sound design and lead actress for Adrianna Hicks. Hicks portrays the character of Sugar Kane, made famous by Marilyn Monroe in the 1959 film of the same name on which the hit musical is based.

“Hot” is, however, far from the first Tony darling to be based on cinematic source material.

In the past ten years, roughly three film-to-stage adaptations on average have been nominated for Tonys. With “Some Like it Hot” predicted to win in four categories by our Gold Derby users, but miss out on Best Musical to “Kimberly Akimbo,” let’s look at what success other adaptations have had in the past and in recent history.

As far as nominations are concerned, the kings of film-to-stage adaptations have to be “The Producers” and “Billy Elliot the Musical.” “The Producers,” penned by the writer-director of the original 1967 film Mel Brooks, broke the record for most nominations (15) and most wins (12) at the Tonys in 2001. Its nominations record was matched by “Billy Elliot the Musical” in 2009, and then broken by “Hamilton” in 2016 (with 16 noms), but its wins record remains unchallenged. “Billy Elliot” ended up winning 10 of its categories, including Best Musical, three years after the original London production took home Best New Musical at the Laurence Olivier Awards.

“Billy Elliot the Musical” had big shoes to fill. The 2000 film on which the musical is based was a smash hit at the box office. The original “The Producers,” on the other hand, is considered more of a cult film, getting a mixed critical and commercial reception when it was released – though it did win Brooks his only Oscar (for screenplay). His musical adaptation was so beloved that he followed it up by writing an adaptation of the musical into yet another movie, this one starring the main cast of the Broadway production: Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

The 15-nomination haul for each of these productions is impressive, but another film-to-stage musical has managed to earn even more nominations (18) over two separate runs on Broadway. “Nine,” based on Federico Fellini’s “8½,” received 12 nominations and five wins, including Best Musical, in its original run of 1986. The 2003 revival earned another six nominations and a pair of wins. Another successful adaptation of a Fellini film is “Sweet Charity,” based on his 1957 film “Nights of Cabiria,” which over three runs on Broadway has received a combined 17 Tony nominations and five wins, including for Bob Fosse’s choreography in the original 1966 run.

There have been countless other historically-successful adaptations on Broadway, including 2003’s “Hairspray,” based on an ‘80s John Waters film. “Hairspray” was a Tony sensation, earning a haul of 13 nominations and eight wins. Two years later, “Spamalot,” based on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” earned 14 nominations, winning four Tonys. Other big Tony performers include “Sunset Boulevard,” “The Lion King” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” all of which received 11 nominations and won seven, six and six Tonys, respectively.

Film-to-stage adaptations have been going on for some time, and they’re arguably more popular than ever today. In the last 10 ceremonies, four winners of Best Musical have been adaptations. In 2012, “Once” received 11 nominations, winning in eight categories. The following year, the smash hit “Kinky Boots,” based on the British film of the same name, earned a whopping 13 nominations, winning six Tonys. All Best Musical nominees of that year were adaptations as well, interestingly enough. “Kinky Boots” beat out the likes of “Bring It On: The Musical,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” and “Matilda the Musical.” (The latter was technically based on the children’s novel, which also happened to get its own film adaptation.)

The other two Best Musical winners matched the “Billy Elliot” win haul of 10. “The Band’s Visit,” based on a 2007 Israeli film, took home trophies in all but one of its categories in 2018, while “Moulin Rouge!” earned 10 statuettes out of 14 nominations. The latter is one of the few examples, along with “Once” and “The Lion King”, where the Broadway production adapted a film that was already a musical. All three of these source films went on to win at the Oscars as well.

The 1959 Billy Wilder film “Some Like it Hot” earned six Academy Award nominations itself, winning for Best Costume Design. Sixty-four years later, the musical finds itself in good company among other award-winning screen-to-stage adaptations, and its 13 noms is nothing to sneeze at. However, on Tonys night, the show will hope not join the likes of “Mean Girls” or “Frozen,” neither of which in 2018 went home with any gold despite earning a combined 15 nominations. The year prior, “Groundhog Day,” “War Paint,” “Anastasia” and “Holiday Inn” were all denied any Tonys, despite receiving a combined 14 nominations. More recently, 2019 adaptations suffered a similar fate, when among “Tootsie,” “King Kong” and “Beetlejuice,” only “Tootsie” managed to cop a pair of honors.

