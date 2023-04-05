How ‘Ted Lasso’ paid tribute to soccer late commentator Grant Wahl

The beloved soccer broadcaster and journalist Grant Wahl, who died of an aortic aneurysm while reporting from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December, is remembered in more than one way during the third season of “Ted Lasso.” When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer, co-creator, and co-star Brendan Hunt said that his character, Coach Beard, holding a copy of Wahl’s book “The Beckham Experiment” was planned as a hidden-in-plain-sight nod well before Wahl’s passing.

Now the fourth episode of the new season, which debuted on Apple TV+ on April 5, is dedicated to Wahl. It dovetails nicely with the plot, as it concerns James Lance’s reporter character writing a book about AFC Richmond, which recently added Maximilian Osinski’s star player. “When we knew we were going to have the storyline of Trent embedded with the team, we thought about reporters who’ve done that … Specifically, because Grant’s book is about football but also about the arrival of a superstar and the change of a culture with David Beckham, we went to him right away.

As the writers were breaking the season, they sent Wahl a few questions, hoping for some insight about how the addition of a powerhouse player can alter the equilibrium of a team. Hunt was hoping he’d get a pointer or two, but “in what I now know to be his typical generosity with his time, he wrote very long, very detailed, very valuable answers to all our questions. He was hugely helpful.”

Hunt also shared that he spent time with Wahl shortly before his unexpected death, and the two caught a match between the English and U.S. women’s teams. “He came to my house, he met my family, I showed him around Richmond and we had a fucking great day talking about football,” he said. “Like everyone, we were all shocked and affected by his loss. To carry on the train of salutes to his memory was something we felt obligated to do.”

“Ted Lasso” wraps up its third season on May 31. All signs point to it being the end of this particular tale, but considering the popularity both with audiences and critics, many suspect a spinoff series will be announced. The Apple TV+ hit was nominated for a whopping 40 Primetime Emmys in its first two seasons, winning 11, including two trophies for Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, and one for Hannah Waddingham, plus back-to-back wins for Best Comedy Series.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions