The 1929 novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” has seen many adaptations. It first appeared in a German newspaper in 1928 before being published as a book in 1929. It was adapted into a film in 1930 and again into a TV film in 1979. The most recent iteration is a 2022 German anti-war film, which closely follows the original source material, and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Daniel Brühl. After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, it was submitted by Germany for the Academy Award for Best International Film and, on Tuesday, “All Quiet on the Western Front” received nine Oscar nominations. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscar nominee online.

How to watch “All Quiet on the Western Front” online

The 2022 version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” is available to stream on Netflix. It is free to watch with a Netflix subscription. You can watch the German film with subtitles or dubbing in various languages, including English and Spanish.

Is “All Quiet on the Western Front” still in theaters?

No. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, “All Quiet on the Western Front” was available exclusively at Paris Theater in New York City before expanding to various theaters in October. It became available for streaming on Netflix on Oct. 14, 2022, and is no longer available to view in theaters.

Will “All Quiet on the Western Front” win an Oscar?

Maybe! Germany submitted “All Quiet on the Western Front” as its submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film and that decision paid off. The film received nine Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Before the Oscars, “All Quiet on the Western Front” has already received multiple awards and nominations: It was named one of the top five international films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and received 14 nominations at the BAFTA Awards.

Is “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix?

Yes, it’s a Netflix Film and only available to stream on Netflix.

Is the 1930 version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” streaming online?

Those interested in watching the original film adaptation can do so by renting the title at various online platforms, including Amazon and Vudu.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions