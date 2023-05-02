Here’s when Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video

Ben Affleck’s “Air,” arguably the first real awards contender of 2023, will debut on Prime Video starting May 12, Amazon announced Tuesday.

The film, which was released on April 5 in theaters around the world, has grossed more than $79 million worldwide.

“Air” has been embraced by critics and audiences, Amazon was more than happy to note in its press release about the Prime Video debut, with Affleck’s feature generating a 92 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, a 98 percent audience score, and an A-grade from CinemaScore. Here’s some boilerplate language about the project:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

“Air” marks the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend Matt Damon in a film. The pair also share scenes together in the film, with Damon in a starring role as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike boss Phil Knight. “Air” is the pair’s ninth acting collaboration following numerous ‘90s movies like “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” and “School Ties” as well as 2021’s “The Last Duel.” Of course, the pair of pals memorably starred together in “Good Will Hunting,” their 1997 breakout film which they also co-wrote. “Good Will Hunting” won Affleck and Damon Best Original Screenplay at the 1998 Oscars.

“Air” debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival and planted its flag as an early 2024 Oscars contender. The film could compete in numerous categories next year, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Damon, and Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis, who plays Dolores Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions