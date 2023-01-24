“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of 2022 — as well as a newly minted Oscar nominee in 11 categories including Best Picture — is now available to stream online. The comedy-drama was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; they produced it with Anthony and Joe Russo. The film revolves around Evelyn Quan (played by Michelle Yeoh) as she discovers she’s connected to a parallel universe and must stop a powerful being from destroying the entire multiverse. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Best Picture nominee.

How to watch “Everything Everywhere All at Once” online

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is not available for digital rental, but you can purchase it through providers such as Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube. The purchase price starts at $19.99.

Is “Everything Everywhere All at Once” still in theaters?

Although it has been many months since the film was first released, it is still available to watch in select independent theaters around the U.S. The world premiere of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was on March 11, 2022, at the South by Southwest Film Festival. It had a limited release in theaters on March 25 with a nationwide release on April 8. Since its release, “Everything Everywhere” has grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

Is “Everything Everywhere All at Once” streaming?

If you want to stream “Everything Everywhere All at Once” online, you’re in luck—as long as you have a Showtime subscription. The film is streaming for free on the Showtime app or on Prime Video, Roku, and Paramount+ with a Showtime premium package.

Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” win an Oscar?

It is highly likely that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will win numerous Oscars as it has been racking up awards all season long. It was nominated for 10 BAFTA Awards, 14 Critics Choice Awards (of which it won five), and six Golden Globes (of which it won two). It was also named a top 10 film of 2022 by the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. On Tuesday, “Everything Everywhere” received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

