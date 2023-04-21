Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man’ movies – plus ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Venom’ – now available on Disney+

Great news for fans of the original friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. On Friday, Disney+ became the streaming home for “Spider-Man” (2002), “Spider-Man 2” (2004), and “Spider-Man 3” (2007), the trilogy of superhero films starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and directed by Sam Raimi. This is the first time the Sony releases are available alongside other Marvel properties on Disney+.

But Peter 2 isn’t the only Spider-Man to swing onto the platform this week: “The Amazing Spider-Man,” the 2012 Spider-Man reboot with Andrew Garfield in the lead role is also now available on Disney+. Then on May 12, Tom Holland’s standalone debut as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” will debut on the service alongside Tom Hardy’s blockbuster take on “Venom.”

Those six movies are just the beginning, however – at least according to a Disney press release. “Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year,” the release promised. That means fans should expect “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021), and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) to hit Disney+ this year.

This isn’t the first time Spider-Man has appeared alongside the Disney-backed Marvel heroes, of course. Holland has key roles in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions