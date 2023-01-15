How to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on TV and online

Days after the return of the Golden Globes to broadcast television, awards season rolls forward with the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The 28th annual ceremony – where members of the Critics Choice Association bestow top honors of the best of the past year in film and television – takes place on Sunday, January 15 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards?

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will air on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The show is broadly tape-delayed in West Coast markets, except for its home base of Los Angeles. KTLA will air the 2023 Critics Choice Awards live in Los Angeles beginning at 4 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards online?

Cable subscribers can watch the Critics Choice Awards online through The CW website. But those who have cut the cord on their cable providers will also be able to watch the 2023 Critics Choice Awards online or through their smart televisions. The show is available to subscribers of Hulu + Live, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Are the Critics Choice Awards streaming online?

Yes, but unfortunately not for everyone. Subscribers of the above services will be able to stream the Critics Choice Awards online.

When are the 2023 Critics Choice Awards?

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Where are the 2023 Critics Choice Awards being held?

Once again, the Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted inside the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Who is the host of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards?

This year’s show will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Who is nominated for the Critics Choice Awards this year?

On the film side, A24 smash “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led all films with 14 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for The Daniels, Best Ensemble, Best Comedy Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Just behind “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with 11 nominations is Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” For the full list of film nominations, head here.

On the television side of the aisle, “Abbott Elementary” led all shows with six nominations, while “Better Call Saul” had five. The full list of TV nominations is here.

