How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online and without cable

For the first time since 2021, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on television. The annual event, which turns 80 this year, is back on NBC following controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a full slate of nominees, presenters, and even a host. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online, on television itself, and even without cable.
How to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
The easiest way to watch the Golden Globes is on linear television. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (check local listings). Those who have a cable television subscription or an over-the-air digital antenna can watch the ceremony with little friction and a click of their remote control.
Those without cable television or a traditional television set-up can also enjoy the 2023 Golden Globes. This year’s show will also stream on Peacock, so subscribers to the streaming platform can check out the ceremony without having to switch to linear television. Cable subscribers who prefer to watch the Golden Globes online can also click over to NBC.com and watch live at the website – provided those interested have a cable service login.
Even those without Peacock or traditional cable service can check out the Golden Globes. NBC is part of numerous cord-cutting platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live, or FuboTV.
The only place the Golden Globes won’t stream is via the Golden Globes website or on YouTube’s free platform.
Who is nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes?
A great question answered below with the full list of 2023 Golden Globe Award nominees in film and television. On the movies side of the ledger, “The Banshees of Inishirin” led with eight nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy and four acting nominations. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was next with six nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy. “The Fabelmans” and “Elvis” were the most recognized dramas, with five nominations each. Among television shows, “Abbott Elementary” led with five nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy Series.
FILM
Best Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Drama Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Drama Actress
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Comedy/Musical
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Comedy/Musical Actor
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Comedy/Musical Actress
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
Todd Field, TAR
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (from: Where the Crawdads Sing)
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (from: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (from: Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (from: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (from: RRR)
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Film In a Language Other Than English
All Quiet on the Western Front (from: Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (from: Argentina)
Close (from: Belgium)
Decision to Leave (from: South Korea)
RRR (from: India)
TELEVISION
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best TV Comedy Actor
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best TV Comedy Actress
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best TV Drama Actor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best TV Drama Actress
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best TV Supporting Actor (Comedy/Drama)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best TV Supporting Actress (Comedy/Drama)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor
- Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony?
This year, comedian Jerrod Carmichael is the host of the Golden Globes. “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins in a statement. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”
