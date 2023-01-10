How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online and without cable

For the first time since 2021, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on television. The annual event, which turns 80 this year, is back on NBC following controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a full slate of nominees, presenters, and even a host. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online, on television itself, and even without cable.

How to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The easiest way to watch the Golden Globes is on linear television. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (check local listings). Those who have a cable television subscription or an over-the-air digital antenna can watch the ceremony with little friction and a click of their remote control.

Those without cable television or a traditional television set-up can also enjoy the 2023 Golden Globes. This year’s show will also stream on Peacock, so subscribers to the streaming platform can check out the ceremony without having to switch to linear television. Cable subscribers who prefer to watch the Golden Globes online can also click over to NBC.com and watch live at the website – provided those interested have a cable service login.

Even those without Peacock or traditional cable service can check out the Golden Globes. NBC is part of numerous cord-cutting platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live, or FuboTV.

The only place the Golden Globes won’t stream is via the Golden Globes website or on YouTube’s free platform.

Who is nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes?

A great question answered below with the full list of 2023 Golden Globe Award nominees in film and television. On the movies side of the ledger, “The Banshees of Inishirin” led with eight nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy and four acting nominations. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was next with six nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy. “The Fabelmans” and “Elvis” were the most recognized dramas, with five nominations each. Among television shows, “Abbott Elementary” led with five nominations, including Best Musical/Comedy Series.

FILM

Best Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Drama Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Drama Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Comedy/Musical

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Comedy/Musical Actor

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Comedy/Musical Actress

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field, TAR

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (from: Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (from: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (from: Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (from: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (from: RRR)

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Film In a Language Other Than English

All Quiet on the Western Front (from: Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (from: Argentina)

Close (from: Belgium)

Decision to Leave (from: South Korea)

RRR (from: India)

TELEVISION

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best TV Comedy Actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best TV Comedy Actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best TV Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best TV Drama Actress

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best TV Supporting Actor (Comedy/Drama)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV Supporting Actress (Comedy/Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor

Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Who is hosting the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony?

This year, comedian Jerrod Carmichael is the host of the Golden Globes. “Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” said Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins in a statement. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

