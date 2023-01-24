One of the most competitive awards seasons in recent memory will hit its final stages on Tuesday morning with the announcement of the 2023 Oscar nominations. On Tuesday, January 24, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce 2023 Oscar nominees in 23 categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations online live stream and everything else to know about the 95th annual Academy Awards nominations announcement.

How to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations online

The 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will be live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the academy’s main site, the nominations will stream live online via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube – and readers of this very article can stream the nominations below. As a first, the 2023 Oscar nominations will also be available via virtual reality, whatever that means. But those interested can access the experience here. The 2023 Oscar nominations are also streaming on Disney+.

The nominations will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations on TV

Those awards enthusiasts who would prefer to watch the Oscar nominations unfold on linear television can do so by tuning in to ABC beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on January 24, 2023. The Oscar nominations announcement is being broadcast as part of “Good Morning America,” the popular ABC morning show.

Are the 2023 Oscar nominations on Disney+?

Yes, the 2023 Oscar nominations will also stream live on Disney+.

What is the order of the 2023 Oscar nominations?

The academy has not released the specific order of nominees – although as is custom, the nominees for Best Picture will be announced last. This year’s Best Picture lineup will include 10 movies.

What movies are nominated for 2023 Oscars?

That question will be answered by Tuesday’s nomination announcement. But numerous movies are expected to do awfully well with the academy. First up is “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which is expected to grab multiple major nominations like Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Also in the mix for significant nominations totals are “Banshees of Inishirin,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Fabelmans,” and “The Whale.”

When are the Oscars?

Now that the nominations announcement has arrived, it’s time to turn our eyes toward the 95th Oscars ceremony. The 2023 Oscars are set to take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Voting for this year’s winners starts Thursday, March 2, 2023, and ends Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars.

