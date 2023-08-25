How to watch the 2023 Streamy Awards

The 2023 Streamy Awards take place on Sunday, August 27 at the Hollywood Palladium but, as always, you can watch the ceremony from the comfort of your couch. Internet sensation MatPat hosts the 13th annual event, and he promises to “put [his] own twist on things this time.”

If you’re wondering how to watch the 2023 Streamy Awards, you’ve come to the right place. On Sunday evening, simply click this link at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET when the ceremony begins. The live show is scheduled to run for two hours. This year marks a move to summer for the Streamys, which have taken place in December since 2019.

The Streamys, which were first doled out 14 years ago in 2009, honor the best of online content creators and brands across 45 categories, including Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Streamer of the Year. Other fields range from animation to gaming to science and engineering. Nominations were announced on July 24 by Dick Clark Productions. (See the complete list of contenders below.)

MrBeast tops this year’s roster of nominees with five bids, including in the coveted Creator of the Year category. His nine rivals in that race are Airrack, Alix Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.

Creator of the Year
Airrack
Alix Earle
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mikayla Nogueira
MrBeast
Ryan Trahan
Zach King

Show of the Year
AMP

BRYCE
Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date
Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones
First We Feast

I spent a day with
Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh
WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year
Emiru
HasanAbi
Ironmouse
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Ludwig
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc

International
Enaldinho (Brazil)
Gaules (Brazil)
ibai (Spain)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mikecrack (Spain)

Short Form
the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator
Alix Earle
Drew Afualo
Dylan Mulvaney
Jake Shane (octopusslover8)
Keith Lee

Breakout Streamer
Agent00
ExtraEmily
Fanum
filian
Shylily

Collaboration
albert_cancook, Chef Rush
Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee
Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni
Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto
In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time

Creator for Social Good
Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye
World Central Kitchen

MrBallen
MrBallen Foundation

Creator Product
BÉIS
Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs
Mark Rober

Feastables
MrBeast

POPFLEX
Blogilates

PRIME
Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Jonas Brothers
Kate Hudson
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Paris Hilton

First Person
Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan
Safiya Nygaard

Just Chatting
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
YourRAGE

Variety Streamer
Emiru
IShowSpeed
LIRIK
Ludwig
Valkyrae

VTuber
filian
Gawr Gura
Ironmouse
Jaiden Animations
shxtou

MUSIC AWARDS

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

Made You Look
Meghan Trainor

Here With Me
d4vd

Area Codes
Kaliii

GOATED.
Armani White

In Ha Mood
Ice Spice

Players
Coi Leray

Pretty Girls Walk
Big Boss Vette

Unholy
Sam Smith, Kim Petras

What It Is
Doechii

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Yard

Scripted Series
BRYCE
Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo!
Steven He

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date
Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones
First We Feast

I spent a day with
Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated
Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS
Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land Of Boggs

MeatCanyon

Beauty
Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

Comedy
DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld

Commentary
Chad Chad
D’Angelo Wallace
Danny Gonzalez
Kurtis Conner
penguinz0

Competitive Gamer
iiTzTimmy
Scump
tarik
TenZ
Typical Gamer

Dance
Cale Brown
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
yoolwxnder

Fashion and Style
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Max Alexander
Mina Le
Wisdom Kaye

Food
Alexis Nikole
Chef Reactions
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Nigel Ng

Gamer
Aphmau
Caylus
Dream
Markiplier
TommyInnit

Health and Wellness
Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty

Kids and Family
Brittikitty
Gracie’s Corner
Ms Rachel
Rebecca Zamolo
Recess Therapy

Learning and Education
Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo
Tom Scott
Veritasium

Lifestyle
AMP
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge

News
Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News
Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose

Science and Engineering
Allen Pan
Hacksmith Industries
I did a thing
Mark Rober
techjoyce

Sports
Deestroying
Duke Dennis
Good Good Golf
Jesser
Olivia Dunne

Technology
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider
Will Freeark

Editing
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory

Visual and Special Effects
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

Writing
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González
Petey

Agency of the Year
BENlabs
Content+
kvell
Reach Agency
Whalar

Brand Engagement
Dumb Ways to Die
• PlaySide Studios

Feastables
MrBeast

Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!

Jersey Mike’s
Subs for Subs • TSM

SweeTARTS
SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • Content+

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice
Procter & Gamble

Prime Video
Amazon

Branded Series
A Style Is Born
Wayfair • Made In Network

Live@4:25
Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Plot Pitch
Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories
AARP

Who Wore It Best
Netflix • Harry Jowsey

Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut

Give Odor The Bird
Old Spice • SypherPK • United Esports

My poor friend
Photoshop Express • beeveekee

Wait for it #corn
Chipotle Mexican Grill • chipotle

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day
Old Spice • Adam W

Influencer Campaign
#heinzmasterz
Heinz • Whalar

Blasting to the Top
Gel Blaster • BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party
Chainsaw Man • Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It
DiGiorno • Reach Agency

Nebula
Standard

Social Impact Campaign
Barbie You Can Be Anything
Barbie • Mirrored Media

Loot for Good
Call of Duty Endowment • Activision

Play by the Rules
International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change
Chipotle • The Farmlink Project • Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop
Nature Valley • Content+

