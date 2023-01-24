Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as lifelong friends gone sour in one of 2022’s most acclaimed film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, the dark comedy received nine Oscar nominations on Tuesday — including Best Picture, Best Actor for Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Best Director for McDonagh, and Best Original Screenplay for McDonagh. Here’s how to watch “The Banshees of Inisherin” at home now.

How to watch “The Banshees of Inisherin” online

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is available to rent online through online providers Amazon, Apple YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and more. Renting “The Banshees of Inisherin” will cost $3.99. You can also purchase the film from many of these providers starting at $9.99.

Is “The Banshees of Inisherin” still in theaters?

Yes, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is still playing in select theaters, such as AMC. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022, before being released in theaters on October 21, 2022. It was released for streaming on HBO Max on December 13, 2022, but is still playing in many theaters in anticipation of the Oscars.

Is “The Banshees of Inisherin” streaming?

The dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” is available to stream on HBO Max with a subscription. It is also available to stream on Amazon and Hulu if you have an HBO Max bundle with the services.

Will “The Banshees of Inisherin” win an Oscar?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is a strong contender for Oscar wins in various categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Farrell’s role as Pádraic Súilleabháin. Farrell already won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy while McDonagh won Best Screenplay and the film took home Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Overall, “The Banshees of Inisherin” received nine Oscar nominations.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions