When “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough was announced as one of the 2023 Oscar nominees for Best Actress on January 24, it capped off one of the most remarkable and unexpected awards season runs in history. Previously not considered a serious contender for recognition – Riseborough’s highest profile nomination before the 2023 Oscars came courtesy of the Independent Spirit Awards – Riseborough has thrust into the race thanks to vocal and public support from a cadre of Hollywood stars, including Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Amy Adams, and Frances Fisher. The targeted campaigning paid off, pushing Riseborough into the 2023 Oscar Best Actress field ahead of presumed contenders like Danielle Deadwyler for “Till” and Viola Davis for “The Woman King.”

But what is “To Leslie” and how can you watch “To Leslie” online? Let’s find out.

What is “To Leslie” about?

The drama—which was directed by Michael Morris in his feature directorial debut—stars Riseborough as Leslie Rowland, a woman who becomes dependent on alcohol after squandering all the money she won in the lottery. Allison Janey, Marc Maron, Andre Royo, Owen Teague, and Stephen Root also star in “To Leslie,” which numerous stars noted is “a small film with a giant heart.”

How to watch “To Leslie” online

If you missed “To Leslie” when it premiered in theaters in October – a good bet since its release was so limited that “To Leslie” has reportedly earned less than $30,000 worldwide – don’t worry! It is available to rent online for $6.99 through digital services Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play. It is also available to purchase digitally for $9.99.

Is “To Leslie” still in theaters?

Due to Riseborough’s Oscar nomination, “To Leslie” will be returning to theaters for a limited time. The film first premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022. After acquiring distribution rights, Momentum Pictures released the film to limited theaters and on-demand streaming services on October 7. But beginning on January 27, the film will be available in theaters again in six cities across the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Is “To Leslie” streaming?

Currently, “To Leslie” is not available to stream outside of on-demand rentals. Previous titles distributed by Momentum Pictures, which is a Canadian company, have been placed with Hulu.

Will “To Leslie” win an Oscar?

Although “To Leslie” was reviewed favorably, it was not seen as a serious awards contender (although, it did place in the National Board of Review’s list of top 10 independent films for 2022). Riseborough’s nomination for Best Actress was surprising, and as such, she’s ranked fifth in the combined odds at Gold Derby, with 9/2 odds. But it’s clear the actors who helped her score an unprecedented nomination are in love with the performance. When she accepted Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards in January, presumed Oscar frontrunner Cate Blanchett used a portion of her speech to call out Riseborough’s work.

