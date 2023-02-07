The need for speech was strong with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Released 36 years after the 1986 original film “Top Gun,” “Top Gun: Maverick” was one of 2022’s biggest hits and a critical darling that grabbed six total Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Set after the events of the first film, “Maverick” focuses on the title character, played again by Tom Cruise, who reconnects with the son of his late wingman, played by Anthony Edwards in the first film. (Miles Teller stars as Rooster, Goose’s son.)

In the event you haven’t seen “Top Gun: Maverick” yet, here’s how to watch it online before the 2023 Oscars.

How to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” online

“Top Gun: Maverick” is available to watch from a number of online digital providers. You can rent it for $4.99 on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, and Apple TV. It is also available to purchase on the same platforms for $19.99. Subscribers to Paramount+ can also watch “Top Gun: Maverick” online.

Is “Top Gun: Maverick” still in theaters?

Shockingly, yes. As of this posting, you can still watch “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters. Despite the film opening more than eight months ago, it is back in theaters as of December 2022. You can watch it on the big screen at AMC, Regal Theaters, and others.

Is “Top Gun: Maverick” streaming?

In addition to rentals and digital and at-home purchases, you can stream “Top Gun: Maverick” for free on Paramount+. Viewing the film requires a subscription. You can also watch on Prime Video with a Paramount+ add-on.

Will “Top Gun: Maverick” win an Oscar?

After receiving two Golden Globes nominations, “Top Gun: Maverick” received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions