What happens when a yacht trip of uber-wealthy people goes very, very awry? That’s what the film “Triangle of Sadness” explores. The three-time 2023 Oscar nominee — Best Picture, Best Director for Ruben Ostlund, and Best Original Screenplay also for Ostlund — stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, and Woody Harrelson.

In the film, Harrelson stars as a drunk, inept captain of the super yacht who does nothing but makes matters worse when the ship hits extremely choppy waters. The wealthy guests (including supermodels played by Dickinson and Dean) and the crew alike must survive on their own. Here’s how to watch “Triangle of Sadness” online.

How to watch “Triangle of Sadness” online

“Triangle of Sadness” is available to rent through various digital providers, including Amazon, Apple YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, and more. Rental of “Triangle of Sadness” costs $5.99. You can also purchase the film for $14.99 on the same provider platforms.

Is “Triangle of Sadness” still in theaters?

Yes. “Triangle of Sadness” first premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. The film was released in theaters in the U.S. on October 7, 2022. It is available to watch in select theaters such as Regal (check local listings) in anticipation of the Oscars.

Is “Triangle of Sadness” streaming?

Currently, Triangle of Sadness is not streaming for free on any platform. Neon owns the North American distribution rights. While a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD disc is set to be released by The Criterion Collection in April 2023, there is no announced plan for digital streaming. In the past, many Neon titles have streamed on Hulu.

Will “Triangle of Sadness” win an Oscar?

The satirical film has already received a number of accolades. After winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, “Triangle of Sadness” won Best Film at the European Film Awards and received nominations for both a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award. At the 2023 Oscars, “Triangle of Sadness” will compete for three awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

