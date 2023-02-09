People are talking about “Women Talking.” The 2022 film, based on the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews, has received rave reviews from critics and now has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

“Women Talking” is inspired by real-life events of a remote Mennonite community in Bolivia and stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and in a brief cameo, Frances McDormand. Here’s how to watch “Women Talking.”

How to watch “Women Talking” online

As of early February, “Women Talking” was not available to rent or purchase from any digital platforms. However, it will likely will be later in 2023 from the typical sites: Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Is “Women Talking” still in theaters?

Yes, “Women Talking” is still showing in many theaters across the U.S. “Women Talking” was first released to limited theaters on December 23, 2022, with a wide release on January 6, 2023. (Previous to that it had screened at Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, and AFI Fest.)

Is “Women Talking” streaming?

No, “Women Talking” is not streaming on any platforms yet. As it is distributed by Orion Pictures, it’s possible the film will be available to stream on Amazon when it’s released digitally.

Will “Women Talking” win an Oscar?

It is possible “Women Talking” will win an Oscar. The film has been nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sarah Polley.

