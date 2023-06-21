Howie Mandel dances his way to the Golden Buzzer for Murmuration on ‘AGT’ [WATCH]

On June 20, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 continued with the fourth installment of audition episodes. In this initial stage of the competition, each judge is given one “golden buzzer” decision to make where they can send an act straight through to the live shows. On “Auditions 4,” Howie Mandel was blown away by the hypnotic dance routine of French group Murmuration. Watch the full performance that earned Howie’s Golden Buzzer in the video above.

Ahead of their performance, Murmuration’s leader explained that the 65 members of the French dance group include family members and friends. He is the brother of the group’s creator and has brought the dancers to “AGT” with a dream of being known among the world’s greatest artists. He explained that they hope to change their individual lives by becoming professional dancers with a show in Vegas.

For their audition, they brought a new piece that they created just for the show. The large group set up on stage in four rows of ascending height so that with their conductor in front of them they were able to create incredible images with only the slight movement of their arms and hands. The timing of movements were not determined by watching their conductor though, instead only from musical cues since all of them were blindfolded.

After the routine, Heidi Klum said that they were “so amazingly in sync” and they performed with “elegance and grace.” Sofia Vergara added that their level of synchronization is amazing and “spectacular” and she was reminded of her own Golden Buzzer from last year, the eventual champions Mayyas. She added that they have their own style though. Howie continued by admitting to being mesmerized by their “hypnotic” routine. He explained that it’s “more magnificent” that they have such a large group of people doing really small movements perfectly. Perhaps in his hypnosis, Howie began to mimic the hand gestures that the group did in their routine, eventually getting out of his seat to shuffle over to the center of the dais where he hit the Golden Buzzer.

As the latest golden buzzer act of the season, Murmuration joins Terry’s pick Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, Simon’s choice Putri Ariani, and the audience selection Mzansi Youth Choir as the acts that advanced straight to the live shows beginning August 22.

