Howie Mandel (‘America’s Got Talent’) trashes The Rybka Twins as ‘corny’ acrobats: ‘That would not go viral on TikTok’

“I found that a little corny,” Howie Mandel declared after watching The Rybka Twins perform their synchronized acrobatic routine during the July 18 episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The sisters from Perth, Australia previously met Simon Cowell on the “AGT” red carpet, where he told them to audition this year. Sure enough, they took him up on his offer, and the rest is history. While Simon and Heidi Klum were wowed by their performance on the big stage, Howie and Sofia Vergara were less enthused.

Howie trashed the twins’ “music choice” and their “dance choice,” declaring, “That would not go viral on TikTok. Pick different music and pick different moves and make it for a younger audience. You’re 27.” For the record, their acrobatic dance routine was set to the tunes “Sway” by The Pussycat Dolls and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

“I agree with you,” Sofia chimed in. “Make it more modern. I thought that you guys were great and you obviously know what you’re doing. It’s just that it was a little outdated.” Cue the loud boos from the live studio audience.

Simon took hold of the situation when he responded, “I completely disagree with Sofia and Howie. I loved this audition. I really, really did. And I’ll tell you why: because you’re fun, you’re likable, great energy, great showmanship. I just find you two interesting.” And Heidi remarked how The Rybka Twins “had me already at the first flip.”

When it came time to vote, both Simon and Heidi voted “yes.” Howie of course gave them a “no” vote because they’re not in the right decade. That meant it all came down to Sofia. She looked to the crowd for help with her decision, and she ultimately voted “yes” after the audience started chanting her name. That means The Rybka Twins have advanced to the next round, so viewers will see them again later on down the line.

Backstage, the sisters told host Terry Crews they would take Howie’s advice to heart because they can “perform to any song, any genre.” Note that an acrobatic dance routine has never won “America’s Got Talent” before, with the closest champion being Japanese performance artist Kenichi Ebina in Season 8. Can The Rybka Twins make history for the long-running NBC reality TV show?

