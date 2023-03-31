Hulu’s ‘Fire Island’ could nab multiple Emmy nominations, bucking the trend of recent TV movies

Last year, four out of the five nominees for the Best TV Movie Emmy had their only nomination in that one category including the eventual winner, “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.” The only nominee to get recognized in another category was “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which scored a bid for Best Choreography for a Scripted Series. Hulu’s raunchy gay rom-com “Fire Island” will be looking to see if it can get into more than one category this year and there’s a solid chance it will nab multiple Emmy nominations.

A promising sign the film could get into the Best TV Movie category was its recent nomination at the Producer’s Guild of America Awards for Best Streamed or Televised Movie. There is much overlap between the voting memberships of the PGA and the TV academy, with two of last year’s guild nominees — “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” and “Oslo” — later earning repeat bids at the Emmys. “Fire Island” should follow the awards same trajectory.

One of the most likely areas the film could get nominated in is for its actors. Joel Kim Booster could find his way into the Movie/Limited Actor category for playing Noah, who leads his group of friends on their weeklong Fire Island trip. Strong turns by three-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (as Howie) and Conrad Ricamora (as Will) could also land them in the Movie/Limited Supporting Actor race. Margaret Cho (as Erin) could also find her way into the Movie/Limited Supporting Actress line-up. Let’s not forget that she was able to land a surprise citation in Comedy Guest Actress for “30 Rock” in 2012.

Booster could also be a nominee for Movie/Limited Writing as the author of the film’s screenplay. Booster’s script received a lot of praise and just received a nomination at the Spirit Awards for Best First Screenplay. Director Andrew Ahn could also end up being a contender in Movie/Limited Directing. Considering Ahn is a known indie director who’s had two very well-received features in the past, “Spa Night” and “Driveways,” earning a spot in a category that’s exclusively chosen by directors is not that far a stretch.

One more category to keep an eye out for “Fire Island” to show up in would be Best Movie/Limited Single-Camera Picture Editing for Brian A. Kates. Kates managed to score a nomination earlier this year for Best Edited Feature Film – Non-Theatrical at the American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards. He will be competing alongside limited series for a spot in the category but the fact that he got recognized by the editor’s guild is a positive sign.

All together, the above mentions would net “Fire Island” a total of eight Emmy nominations. The idea of all of the nominations coming to fruition is a tall order but these bids are not out of the question. The film could end up being a stealth contender that surprises all the experts out there.

