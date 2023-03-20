Hulu’s ‘Rye Lane’ trailer brings vibrant romantic comedy to South London [Watch]

London on screen is usually rendered pretty colorless. The city’s streets, buildings, and sky are various shades of dreary, washed-out gray. Even at its most romantic, London is not exactly vibrant. The comedy film “Rye Lane” – which just got a new trailer in advance of its streaming debut later this month – is a bold, bright exception.

Vivian Oparah (“I May Destroy You”) and David Jonsson (“Industry”) star as Yas and Dom, respectively. They’re stylish young people who are both recovering from bad breakups when they have a chance to meet at an art gallery. Over the course of one hectic day, Yas and Dom help each other deal with their exes and potentially restore each other’s faith in romance.

The film is the directorial debut of Raine Allen-Miller, who paints the South London districts of Peckham and Brixton in striking shades of pink, blue, and green and films the action through a whimsical fisheye lens. The script is by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia.

“Rye Lane” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and earned rave reviews from critics who saw it there; it currently has a 98% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. It premiered in the United Kingdom this past Friday. In the U.S., the Searchlight-distributed film will be a direct-to-Hulu exclusive. It comes to the streaming service on Friday, March 31.

