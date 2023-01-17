Which ignored band deserves 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? [POLL]

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters will be making their 2023 selections soon. Bands recently inducted have included Depeche Mode (2020), The Doobie Brothers (2020), Duran Duran (2022), Eurythmics (2022), Foo Fighters (2021), The Go-Go’s (2021), Nine Inch Nails (2020), and T-Rex (2021).

But there are still quite a few bands that have been ignored for too long. Vote in our new poll below about which of these 15 groups deserves induction in 2023. Plus check out our recent poll for female artists, which was won by Cher with strong support also for Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey and our male artist poll, won by Phil Collins, with George Michael and Peter Frampton finishing strong.

THE B-52’s

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “Love Shack,” “Party out of Bounds,” “Roam,” “Rock Lobster.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

BOSTON

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Amanda,” “Foreplay/A Long Time,” “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no wins.

THE COMMODORES

Eligible since 1999. Top songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Natural High,” “Nightshift,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with one win.

THE 5TH DIMENSION

Eligible since 1993. Top songs include “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Last Night I Didn’t Get to Sleep at All,” “Wedding Bell Blues.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with six wins.

FOREIGNER

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “The Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “I Want a New Drug,” “The Power of Love.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

JETHRO TULL

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Aqualung,” “Bungle in the Jungle,” “Living in the Past.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with one win.

THE MONKEES

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Daydream Believer,” “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” Nominated for four Grammy Awards with no wins.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

Eligible since 2017. Top songs include “Killing in the Name,” “Guerilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire,” “Testify.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with two wins.

SALT-N-PEPA

Eligible since 2012. Top songs include “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

SOUNDGARDEN

Eligible since 2011. Top songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” “Outshined,” “Rusty Cage. Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with two wins.

STYX

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time on My Hands.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no win.

THREE DOG NIGHT

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Easy to Be Hard,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me,” “One,” “Shambala.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

TOMMY JAMES AND THE SHONDELLS

Eligible since 1992. Top songs include “Crimson and Clover,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Mony Mony.” No Grammy nominations.

THE TURTLES

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Happy Together,” It Ain’t Me Babe,” “She’d Rather Be with Me.” No Grammy nominations.