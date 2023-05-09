Will Imelda Staunton follow in the footsteps of previous Emmy-winning ‘The Crown’ queens?

“The Crown” cast’s 2021 sweep of the major drama acting Emmy categories will be hard for any show to ever replicate, but those who have inherited their regal roles are going to make a go of it this year. Judging by Gold Derby’s odds, the Netflix series’ best chance at a victory for its fifth season lies with Imelda Staunton, who is looking to continue the Emmy-winning trend in Best Drama Actress for her take on Queen Elizabeth II, just like Claire Foy (2018) and Olivia Colman (2021). Since voters responded well when the part first changed hands, it would make perfect sense for them to show the same love toward the show’s third and final headliner.

The penultimate season of “The Crown,” which originally streamed last November, covers a six-year period in the reign of the aforementioned queen and focuses on the challenges she faces as the third millennium approaches. As in earlier seasons, she clashes with her son and heir, Prince Charles (Dominic West; previously Best Drama Actor winner Josh O’Connor) as he attempts to redefine the monarchy while dealing with the dissolution of his marriage to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

So far, “The Crown” has won 21 Emmys from 55 nominations, including one for Best Drama Series (2021). This makes it one of the six most-awarded drama programs in TV academy history, alongside “The Sopranos” and behind “Game of Thrones” (59 wins), “Hill Street Blues” (26), “The West Wing” (26) and “ER” (23). Foy and Colman both picked up two bids during each of their two-season tenures, and Staunton can be expected to do the same.

Staunton has one previous Emmy nomination to her name for her supporting performance as Alma Hitchcock (opposite Toby Jones as Alfred Hitchcock) in the 2012 TV movie “The Girl.” She was beaten in that case by Ellen Burstyn (“Political Animals”). Included among the dozens of trophies she has won throughout her career are a BAFTA Award for “Vera Drake” (2004), a SAG Award for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and four Olivier Awards for her work on the London stage.

At age 67, Staunton would rank as the third oldest woman ever nominated for the drama actress Emmy, behind Angela Lansbury (67-70, “Murder She Wrote,” 1993-1996) and Cicely Tyson (70, “Sweet Justice,” 1995). The new top five would then be rounded out by 2012 contenders Glenn Close (65, “Damages”) and Kathy Bates (64, “Harry’s Law”). If Staunton succeeds on her potential bid, she will displace Close (62, “Damages,” 2009) as the oldest winner in her category’s history, as well as Richard Kiley (66, “A Year in the Life,” 1988) as the oldest recipient of either drama lead Emmy.

Staunton faces some tough competitors this year, but she’s a major threat in her own right. Gold Derby’s odds place her comfortably ahead of possible repeat champion Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and not far behind potential back-to-back nominee Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), indicating that at least her nomination is practically secure. If she clears that first hurdle, she can certainly ride the perpetual “Crown” love wave all the way to victory.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions