Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Users jujutoobootie and 24fanatic for a tremendous score of 100% when predicting the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Saturday. Our top scorers are actually tied with 28 other people but share the better point score of 17,900 using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these indie film champs with our top scorers getting 11 of 11 movie categories correct. Winners at the Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Hasan Minhaj included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, plus surprise winner “Joyland” for Best International Film.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Christopher Rosen, Marcus James Dixon, Chris Beachum, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson, Rob Licuria, Joyce Eng, Paul Sheehan, Ray Richmond and Charlie Bright are best at 90.91%. We then have Matt Noble at 81.82%. Riley Chow finishes at 63.64%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions